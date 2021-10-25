Penn State reported its first indecent assault and fondling of the fall semester Monday, according to a University Park-issued Timely Warning.

The reported assault allegedly occurred in the South Halls residence complex, at an unknown time on Saturday, according to the Timely Warning.

The victim allegedly reported being inappropriately touched by an unknown suspect, and the report was made by a third party at 4:49 p.m. Monday to Penn State University Police and Public Safety, the Timely Warning said.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State Poultry Science Club opens Fall Turkey Harvest preorder form The Penn State Poultry Science Club has opened its preorder form for its annual Fall Turkey …