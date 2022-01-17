EDITOR’S NOTE: A third Timely Warning has been added that was not originally reported by Penn State.

Penn State reported its first and second known forcible sex offenses of the spring semester, according to a University-Park issued Timely Warning.

On Friday, a student reported to Penn State University Police and Public Safety they were allegedly sexually assaulted by a known person in an unknown location in the Eisenhower Parking Deck, according to the University Daily Crime Log.

On Monday, the reported indecent assault allegedly occurred at an off-campus fraternity on Saturday at an unknown time, the Timely Warning said. The student was allegedly "fondled" by an individual at the event.

According to the Timely Warning, a third party reported the incident at 10:06 a.m. on Monday.

On Saturday, a visitor reported they were allegedly sexually assaulted by a known person in a residence hall in South Halls at 3:36 a.m., according to the University's Daily Crime Log.

RELATED