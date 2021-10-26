University Police car sits on Pollock Road in front of Pattee and Paterno Libraries

A University Police vehicle sits on the side of Pollock Road along the Pattee Mall on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 as its driver presents to a class in the Willard Building in University Park, Pa.

 Jeremiah Hassel

Penn State reported its 16th known forcible sex offense of the fall semester Tuesday, according to a University Park-issued Timely Warning.

The incident allegedly took place at an unknown time in South Halls on Friday, according to the Timely Warning, and a third party reported the incident to Penn State University Police and Public Safety at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.

A student allegedly reported being sexually assaulted by a known person in a residence hall room, the Timely Warning said.

