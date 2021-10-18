Penn State reported its 14th known forcible sex offense of the fall semester at approximately 6:26 a.m. Saturday, according to a University Park-issued Timely Warning.

The incident, which allegedly occurred between 6 a.m. Friday and 3:50 a.m. Saturday in the East Halls complex, was reported at 3:55 a.m. Saturday to Penn State University Police and Public Safety, the Timely Warning said.

The student allegedly reported "being fondled by a person known to them," according to the Timely Warning.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE