Features_Oct2_OldMainLawn.jpg

Students and visitors to the school take pictures on the steps of Old Main on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 before Penn State football's game against Indiana 

 Regan Gross

Penn State reported its 14th known forcible sex offense of the fall semester at approximately 6:26 a.m. Saturday, according to a University Park-issued Timely Warning.

The incident, which allegedly occurred between 6 a.m. Friday and 3:50 a.m. Saturday in the East Halls complex, was reported at 3:55 a.m. Saturday to Penn State University Police and Public Safety, the Timely Warning said.

The student allegedly reported "being fondled by a person known to them," according to the Timely Warning.

