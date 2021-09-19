Penn State reported its 11th known forcible sex offense for the fall semester, according to a University Park-issued Timely Warning sent at approximately 4:40 a.m. Sunday.

The incident allegedly occurred between 7:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday in Beaver Stadium during the White Out game against Auburn, the Timely Warning said.

Students reported an unknown male touched them “inappropriately without their consent” in the stadium, the Timely Warning said.

The incident was reported to Penn State University Police and Public Safety at 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

