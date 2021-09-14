Penn State reported its 10th known forcible sex offense of the fall semester Tuesday, according to a University Park-issued Timely Warning.

The incident allegedly took place in a residence hall room in Pollock Halls at 2 a.m. Friday, the Timely Warning said, and the student reported being "sexually assaulted by a person known to [them]."

A third-party reported the incident to Penn State University Police and Public Safety at 8:55 a.m. on Tuesday.

