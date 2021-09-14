Penn State Police, Single Car

A Penn State Campus Police car is parked in the Eisenhower Parking Deck on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.

 James Riccardo

Penn State reported its 10th known forcible sex offense of the fall semester Tuesday, according to a University Park-issued Timely Warning.

The incident allegedly took place in a residence hall room in Pollock Halls at 2 a.m. Friday, the Timely Warning said, and the student reported being "sexually assaulted by a person known to [them]."

A third-party reported the incident to Penn State University Police and Public Safety at 8:55 a.m. on Tuesday.

