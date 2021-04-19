Penn State released a survey Monday for students graduating in May 2021, according to a notice on Canvas.

The survey is being used to ask upcoming graduates what their plans are after graduation. The five-minute survey asks if graduates are entering the job market, continuing their education or going into another path of life.

The university will use the survey responses to "help enhance the experiences of current and future Penn Staters," according to the notice.

Upcoming graduates who have already completed the survey but their plans have changed are asked to fill out the survey again so their status is updated.

