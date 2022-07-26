On Monday, Penn State announced the undergraduate rate for the Student Health Insurance Plan for 2022-23 — $2,732, according to a release.

The graduate student rate, according to the release, will be $3,355 for the same period.

The annual rate for 2021-22 was $2,537 for undergraduates, marking a 5.68% increase. The release said the increase coincides with rising medical and pharmacy rates for universities across America.

The Student Health Insurance Plan is available for students at every Penn State campus except for World Campus. Enrollment in the plan ends August 30.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE