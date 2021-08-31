Penn State reported the latest coronavirus vaccination rates to be more than 86% for students living on campus and 83% for Penn State full-time employees.

According to Monday's release, 78% of students living off campus have uploaded proof of vaccination to the university.

Students and faculty who have not reported they have received the vaccine are required to get tested for the coronavirus weekly.

The university has also received 2,500 vaccination status uploads since Friday, according to Penn State President Eric Barron.

Penn State reported 98% of administrators, 91% of academic personnel and 79% of nonunion staff are vaccinated.

At University Park, asymptomatic drop-in testing is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Pegula Ice Arena and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the White Building, both available Sunday through Friday, the release said.

The university said students and employees who are showing symptoms of coronavirus should schedule testing through University Health Services via myUHS or through a local provider.

University Health Services will also offer vaccine appointments on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, according to the release.

