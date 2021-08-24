After requiring all students who did not provide proof of vaccination to take a coronavirus test upon arrival or provide a negative coronavirus test from the 90 days before moving into on-campus housing, Penn State announced the testing results Monday.

Out of approximately 14,000 students who moved into University Park residence halls, 2,639 students were subject to testing, and 18 were confirmed positive for coronavirus, measuring up to a 0.7% positivity rate, according to a release.

As of Monday, Penn State said 83% of on-campus students provided proof of coronavirus vaccination.

Students who tested positive during their coronavirus test upon arrival had to choose between on-campus isolation for 10 days or going home and isolating for 10 days. An additional positive PCR test was needed to confirm the students' test results, the release said.

Penn State previously said students and faculty who do not provide proof of vaccination with the university will be required to take a weekly coronavirus test. Students on and off campus will be tested weekly until they can provide proof they are fully vaccinated.

