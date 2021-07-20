Penn State released a statement Monday on the recent nationwide decision to block new application approvals for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

On July 16, a federal judge issued this ruling that will close applications but not affect the current status of DACA recipients, according to a release.

"While the court’s order does not now affect current DACA recipients, it nonetheless leaves hundreds of thousands of young people in limbo, uncertain of their futures,” Penn State President Eric Barron said. “My administration stands in support of efforts to find a legislative solution that will provide a more certain path forward, free of discrimination and one that restores certainty for the individuals impacted.”

Penn State's Office of Government and Community Relations is seeking from Congress a permanent solution for citizenship for children currently living in the United States with the "Dreamer" program, according to the release.

Penn State leaders have petitioned Congress to address DACA, the release said, however, "Congress is responsible for finding a permanent legislative solution" for the program.

Penn State said it will continue to monitor this situation closely and provide resources for students through its Counseling and Psychological Services. The Center for Immigrants’ Rights Clinic within Penn State Law also offers resources for students impacted, according to the release.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE