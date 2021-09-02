After implementing a vaccine incentive program from June 7 to Aug. 23. to encourage students, faculty and staff to get the coronavirus vaccine, Penn State announced the reward distribution results Wednesday.

Prize drawings were weekly, and anyone who had shared their vaccine status was put in the drawing for prizes including a $1,000 cash prize, $100 Barnes and Noble gift cards and a football signed by Coach James Franklin.

According to a release, approximately 29,500 students and 10,300 employees from both University Park and commonwealth campuses participated.

Among the University Park participants, there were 48 student winners and 48 faculty and staff reward recipients, the release said.

