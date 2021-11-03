Penn State announced Friday its research expenditures decreased by 1.5% from last year, for a new total of $993.1 million spent in the 2020-21 fiscal year.

The changes included less federal funds, most of which were taken from the Department of the Navy, according to a release.

In other areas, including the Department of Health and Human Services, the National Science Foundation and the other agencies in the Department of Defense, there were slight increases in funding, the release said.

Research funding from the state of Pennsylvania and private industry both remained steady, according to the release.

As for individual academic units, Penn State said the College of Engineering, the College of Medicine and the College of Education saw increases in their research funding.

“This is a sign that our research sponsors have remained confident in our ability to innovate and advance research and scholarly findings,” Lora Weiss, senior vice president for research, said in the release.

