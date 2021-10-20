Penn State Transportation Services has updated parking measures and travel restrictions ahead of Saturday's Homecoming game against Illinois.

Football parking areas will open at 7 a.m. this week for valid permit holders, according to a release.

The East, HUB, Eisenhower, West and Nittany parking decks will also offer paid, on-campus gameday parking through Penn State Transportation Services, the release said.

All decks, excluding Eisenhower, which is cash-only, can be paid by credit card.

East, HUB, Nittany and West decks will open for overnight visitor parking starting Thursday night, according to the release.

Eisenhower Deck will open at 5 p.m. on Friday and is payable through the ParkMobile app, the release said.

Overnight parking will follow standard rates of $1 per hour with a $12 daily maximum fee that will be in effect for 24 hours for Thursday arrivals and 12 hours for Friday arrivals.

After that window, $50 Thursday arrival and $45 Friday arrival event weekend rates will apply to all vehicles, the release said.

All commuter parking lots including Orange lots L, A, A OPP, B, H, O and half of U, as well as silver lots G and L, plus Porter South and yellow lots L, H and M will close at midnight on Friday, according to the release.

Faculty and staff parking permits will be honored for all faculty and staff lots west of Bigler Road, and student permits will be honored at all student lots west of Bigler Road as well, the release said.

Increased fines for parking violations will be enforced all weekend, and vehicles that are not parked head-on and without their license plate visible, as well as vehicles that are parked outside the bounds of designated, non-reserved parking spaces will be ticketed.

Park Avenue, Porter Road and other roads near Beaver Stadium will become one-ways and will be subject to special traffic restrictions beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, the release said.

Curtain Road will be closed all day between Bigler Road and Porter Road, according to the release.

CATA's Blue Loop, Red Loop and Red Link bus routes will operate during standard hours on gameday, with slight modifications to their routes and stops due to road closures, the release said.

The CATA Downtown Football route was closed earlier this semester, and will not run on gameday.

More information about specific route modifications and bus schedules can be found on CATA's website.

