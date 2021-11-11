Penn State releases parking, traffic information for Michigan football game

Penn State announced parking, traffic and transit information for the Nittany Lions' home football game against Michigan, with kickoff Saturday at noon.

Football parking lots near Beaver Stadium will open at 7 a.m., and vehicles must have a permit to park in designated lots. The the East, HUB, Nittany and Eisenhower parking decks will cost $40, and the West Parking Decks will cost $25 on game day. Tailgating is prohibited at all parking decks, and event parking is available until 6 p.m. Sunday.

Overnight parking for weekend visitors is only available at the East, HUB, Nittany and West decks until 6 p.m. Sunday. Standard parking rates of $1 per hour up to $12 will apply for the first day, but $50 will be due upon exit for those who arrived Thursday, and $45 will be due for those who arrived Friday.

Various campus parking lots will close at midnight Friday in preparation for the game including Jordan East, Stadium West, Portner North, Porter South, Orange L (all sections), Yellow H (all sections), Yellow M, Yellow V, Orange A OPP (east and west), Orange A Katz, Orange B Softball, Orange H (all sections north of Hastings Road), Orange O Park Avenue, Silver G, Silver J (all sections) and the east half of Orange U.

All vehicles, including department vehicles, must be removed prior to midnight on Friday. The aforementioned areas will reopen following the game.

Faculty, staff and student parking permits are honored at their designated locations west of Bigler Road. However, Penn State recommended parking at surface parking areas rather than parking decks this weekend to allow for a more "convenient exit" and more room for visitors in parking decks.

Penn State also announced there will be an increase in fines for parking violations this weekend, and parking specifications for each parking area are posted outside of each entrance.

Starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, there will be one-way traffic restrictions on Park Avenue, Porter Road and other roadways near Beaver Stadium. Additionally, access to East Parking Deck, Orange parking areas and Porter Road will be limited, and Curtain Road — between Bigler Road and Porter Road — will be closed Saturday.

In terms of transit restrictions, CATA’s Blue Loop, White Loop and Red Link will operate on Saturday with the following adjustments:

Blue Loop: From the bus stop at College Avenue and Allen Street, the Blue Loop will follow normal routing to Curtin Road where it will turn right on Bigler Road and right on Pollock Road — where it will resume normal routing.

White Loop: From the bus stop at Beaver Avenue and Allen Street, the White Loop will follow its normal routing to University Drive, turn left on Hastings Road, right on Bigler Road and left on Curtin Road — where it will resume normal routing.

Red Link from West Campus to Innovation Park: The Red Link traveling to Innovation Park will follow normal routing on Curtin Road, where it will turn right on Bigler Road, left on Hastings Road, right on University Drive, right via the exit ramp to College Avenue, right on College Avenue, left onto 322 west and right via exit ramp to Park Avenue — where it will travel to Mount Nittany Medical Center and resume normal routing to Innovation Park.

Red Link from Innovation Park to West Campus: The Red Link to West Campus will service Innovation Park and travel 322 east to College Avenue, turn right on College Avenue, right on University Drive, left on Hastings Road, right on Bigler Road and left on Curtin Road — where it will resume normal routing to West Campus.

CATA's downtown football shuttle (DT) was suspended for the remainder of the season due to staffing shortages. CATA said to visit its website for the South Atherton shuttle and White Loop schedules to use instead of the football shuttle.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE