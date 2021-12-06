Penn State releases parking information for fall commencement ceremonies at Bryce Jordan Center

Penn State Transportation Services released parking information for the university's fall commencement ceremonies, which will be held at the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday, Dec. 18.

General parking, as directed by Penn State University Police and Public Safety and event parking staff, will be available free of charge at Jordan East and Stadium West.

Accessible parking will be available at the following locations within those two areas:

Jordan East — small section across from the Penn State All-Sports Museum and Beaver Stadium Gate B and northernmost row along Curtain Road between Beaver Stadium Gates A and B

Stadium West — southwest corner near University Drive/Curtain Road intersection

Drivers are discouraged from dropping off or picking up guests outside of the designated ADA parking areas, the release said.

Additionally, Curtain Road will be closed to vehicle traffic between University Drive and the entrance to Jordan East throughout the ceremonies.

There is a map of the BJC commencement parking areas available, and more information regarding the ceremonies can be found here.

