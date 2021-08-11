Penn State announced parking adjustments for the fall semester student arrival period from Aug. 16-22.

All core student resident parking lots including Eastview Terrace, Nittany Apartments, South, Pollock and East Halls will be regulated for unloading only, with “No Overnight Parking” postings from University Police. All vehicles must be removed from these lots by Aug. 15, according to a release.

Penn State said student permit holders must move their vehicles into Jordan East or Stadium West during this period and will be allowed to move back to their assigned areas on Aug. 22 within a block of time between 4 p.m. and midnight, the release said.

Faculty and staff parking lots will also be closed during student arrival for unloading only, with the exception of the East Deck and Yellow D surface lot beginning their restrictions on Aug. 12, according to the release. Parking relocation varies slightly from lot to lot, but Jordan East and Stadium West are available options for every faculty and staff parking area.

The Campus Shuttle via College Avenue will be operating on its regular schedule, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, the release said.

Due to the southbound-only traffic restrictions, Penn State said northbound CATA and Campus Shuttle stops along Burrowes Road between College Avenue and Curtin Road will not be serviced from Aug. 16-21.

The CATA Blue Loop and Red Link buses will operate on a reduced-service schedule from Aug. 16-20. A full service schedule, including the White Loop, will return Aug. 21, according to the release.

