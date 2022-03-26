Penn State University Athletics announced details for parking for the upcoming Blue-White game on April 23 at Beaver Stadium as well as for the Boardwalk Fan Fest, according to a release.

The game will kickoff at 2 p.m, will air on the Big Ten Network and admission will be free for all fans, the release said. Fans will enter through gates A and B, which open at 12:30.

All parking passes — both RV and regular vehicle — for the Blue-White Game will be mobile, which were added to season parking pass holder's for the upcoming season.

Mobile parking passes are transferable to other fans, but must be transferred and accepted by April 19 at 3 p.m. and will only be in effect for the Blue-White game — not for the regular season, the release said.

Normal game day traffic patterns will not be in effect for the Blue-White game, and parking will be general admission in select lots near Beaver Stadium will be filed systematically

ADA parking is reserved in lots 18,41 and 31.

Those who do not have a mobile parking pass will be charged $20 per regular vehicle on the day of or can purchase regular vehicle parking passes online, the release said.

RV parking passes will not be sold in advance, and RV parking is restricted to the overnight RV lot.

Passes for the RV lot will only be distributed to RV owners who have a 2022 season RV pass, and RV pass holders who arrive with a pass on Friday will only owe $40 with complimentary access on Saturday, according to the release.

RV arrivals without pass will owe $60 upon arrival on Saturday and $100 if they arrive on Friday.

An apparel sale for the Blue-White game will take place at Pegula Ice Arena on April 23 from 8 a.m until 1 p.m.

A season ticket open house to purchase new season tickets will run Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. the week of the Blue-White Game, according to the release.

The Blue-White Boardwalk Fan Fest will take place on Curtin Road in front of the stadium and be open from 9 a.m until 2 p.m.

The Fan Fest will include carnival games, free carnival rides, a photo booth, face painting, balloon twister, a caricature artist and food. Carnival games will only accept cash, while food vendors will accept credit cards or cash, the release said.

