The COVID-19 Operations Control Center at Penn State released its plans for coronavirus mitigation, which will be in effect during May and the summer semester.

Touching first on vaccines, the plan encouraged students, faculty and staff to schedule vaccine appointments if not already vaccinated — though vaccines are not yet a university requirement.

Appointment information and scheduling may be found on the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

COCC also encouraged students to upload proof of coronavirus vaccination to Penn State’s myUHS portal.

Masks will also be an integral aspect of the plan, with Penn State masking policies remaining in place throughout May and the summer.

In alignment with the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, the university amended its masking guidelines, so vaccinated individuals will be able to enjoy fewer masking regulations outdoors.

Coronavirus testing operations will continue throughout the summer, with those experiencing symptoms encouraged to acquire tests — either through the university or other healthcare providers. COCC encouraged this for everyone, even students not participating in May or summer courses.

For those living in residence halls over the summer and for campus employees, however, testing is mandatory.

Testing guidelines are currently being amended for fully vaccinated students, but the university has not yet released official instructions for these individuals.

Voluntary, or walk-up, testing will still be available to all Penn State students, faculty and staff.

The university will also continue its contact tracing quarantine and isolation policies.

Like in previous semesters, students testing positive for the coronavirus and those believed to have been in contact with a positive person will be placed in quarantine. The university will continue to offer quarantine housing for such individuals at each of its campuses.

For students placed in on-campus quarantine housing due to contact tracing, tests will be made available after five to seven days, according to the release.

As updates and amendments to coronavirus guidelines continue to stem from the office of Gov. Tom Wolf, the university said it will continue to adapt its own policies. Information will be released as guidelines update or amendments to university policy occur.

