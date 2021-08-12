The first day for students to move back to campus for the fall 2021 semester is Aug. 16 — and with that date fast approaching, Penn State released Thursday details of its coronavirus testing and vaccination requirements for students and faculty alike.

On-campus students must have provided proof of vaccination or a positive test result from the past 90 days by uploading information to the MyUHS or eLiving portals to bypass arrival testing, according to a release. The deadline to do so was Aug. 9, and those who didn’t will be subject to testing on arrival.

The university said it will not accept negative test results from off-campus locations for move-in.

Unvaccinated students who test negative following the university’s rapid arrival testing at the White Building will be permitted to move in, but those who test positive must either quarantine for 10 days in the university’s designated isolation areas or return home for 10 days, according to the release.

Students without proof of vaccination will be required to complete weekly mandated tests throughout the fall semester, the release said. And this mandate isn’t limited to on-campus students — all students, regardless of living status, will be required to test weekly for the coronavirus until the university receives proof of vaccination.

Unvaccinated faculty, staff and other employees will also be required to follow the university’s coronavirus testing policies, as Penn State said those requirements will be announced "soon."

Contact tracing for positive cases will also continue during the fall, and all individuals related to a positive case will be contacted by the university, regardless of vaccination status. Unvaccinated students who are contact traced will have to quarantine, according to the release.

A limited number of students and employees with medical or religious needs who provide the proper documentation will be granted exemption from the university’s coronavirus testing and vaccination polices, the release said.

According to the release, the Pegula Ice Arena will be open for asymptomatic, drop-in testing for students and required athlete testing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Friday, while the White Building will be open for rapid testing 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Friday, with both testing sites also available Aug. 21.

The university said it will continue to provide more information about its coronavirus polices as it becomes available.

