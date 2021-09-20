Penn State disclosed the 2018 Sexual Misconduct Climate Survey Monday, which demonstrates students’ experiences with and attitudes toward sexual misconduct on a university-wide level, according to a release.

The survey found that 19% of undergraduates and 7.1% of graduate students enrolled at University Park reported an instance or attempt of sexual assault.

According to the release, 78.5% of undergraduates reported feeling safe from sexual harassment on campus. For graduate students, the number was 83.5%.

Members of the Penn State community can find the survey reports and findings online.

The 2018 survey received a total of 8,620 responses from both undergraduate and graduate students from 23 of the university’s 24 campuses, the release said.

The response rate for undergraduate students at University Park was 25.6%, while the rate for graduate students was 41.1%, according to the release.

The surveys were “anonymous, voluntary and completed electronically,” the release said.

Penn State President Eric Barron announced in 2014 the creation of a Task Force on Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment intended to conduct regular surveys every three years on the climate of sexual assault at the university.

According to the university-wide survey data released from the task force’s report on Jan. 23, 2015, approximately 2.6% of undergraduates who experienced sexual misconduct went to campus or local police, and approximately 3.3% reported the incident to Penn State’s Office of Sexual Misconduct Prevention and Response.

However, prior to Monday, the 2018 report had not been publicly released, and there had allegedly been no public comment about a survey in 2021.

On Sept. 7, the Schreyer Gender Equity Coalition wrote an open letter, urging Penn State to release the survey results, and the University Park Undergraduate Association supported the letter at its meeting Wednesday.

The results experienced a delay in distribution due to “staffing limitations” and the unexpected disruption of the coronavirus pandemic, the release said.

A town hall meeting will be held to discuss the survey and the university’s commitment to sexual misconduct issues, the release said.

According to the release, the Student Affairs Research and Assessment Office is in the midst of planning the next survey, which is currently scheduled to be conducted in spring 2022.

For the 2018 data, the Student Affairs Research and Assessment plans to analyze the results for “differential impacts based on race and ethnicity.”

Racial and ethnic demographics will also be incorporated and considered for the upcoming 2022 survey, the release said.

Since the previous 2015 report, Penn State said it changed some areas of its “sexual misconduct prevention and response."

Following the 2015 data analysis, the university has increased department staff, broadened educational and preventative measures and continued analyzing policies for effectiveness, according to the release.

