Penn State employees are now able to travel domestically without unit executive approvals, as of Thursday, and may return to following their units' pre-pandemic approval processes for business trips.

All employees considering making travel plans are expected to follow all university coronavirus travel guidelines, according to a release.

All non-essential domestic travel plans that can be replaced with virtual alternatives are preferred by the university, the release said.

Penn State also encourages employees to be fully vaccinated before engaging in university travel, but full vaccination status is no longer required, according to the release.

Additionally, Penn State announced it will update its travel guidelines for students and international travel guidelines for employees "soon."

