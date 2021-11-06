Penn State was awarded up to $39 million to establish the Feed the Future Innovation Lab for Current and Emerging Threats to Crops at Penn State over the next five years, Samantha Power, administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development, announced Saturday.

According to the release, the grant was awarded at COP26 — the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference. Feed the Future is “the U.S. Government’s global hunger and food security initiative,” according to its website.

The new lab intends to be a venue for world experts "to collaborate on novel approaches to monitor, predict and combat current and emerging threats to crops," according to the release, and its efforts will be focused in West Africa, East/Southern Africa, South/Southeast Asia and Central America.

“The Feed the Future program brings together partners from across various sectors and the U.S. government to assist countries that are ripe for transforming the way their food systems work,” Lora Weiss, Penn State senior vice president for research, said in the release. “The new Innovation Lab, in combination with Penn State's wealth of experience in the development of technologies and practices to manage crop pests, will enable the University to help advance this goal.”

The release said the lab plans to test strategies of integrated pest management to improve crop health, such as using bio-herbicides to manage weeds, cleaning seeds to resist viral disease, intercropping and implementing climate-smart agriculture.

The lab will also develop tools to monitor viral and fungal diseases of specific food crops, including wheat and tubers, and research the surveillance and prediction of “biological threats to potato crops in Honduras, vegetable crops in Burkina Faso and different crops in Nepal," the release said.

David Hughes, Dorothy Foehr Huck and J. Lloyd Huck Chair in Global Food Security and professor of entomology and biology in the College of Agricultural Sciences and Eberly College of Science at Penn State, will serve as the program director for the lab.

Another focus will be expanding upon work done by Hughes' team at Penn State’s PlantVillage.

“Some of the technologies — including the smartphone applications created by David and his team as part of PlantVillage — are already serving millions of people worldwide,” Andrew Read, director of the Huck Institutes of the Life Sciences at Penn State, said in the release. “The USAID award will enable these technologies to be fine tuned and expanded to help even more people.”

