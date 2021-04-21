Penn State received a score of 80 out of 100 in Athlete Ally's Athletic Equality Index for 2021.

The Athletic Equality Index is updated each year and looks at how Division 1 NCAA institutions support LGBTQ+ athletes, coaches, administrators, staff and fans, according to a release.

The breakdown of Penn State’s scores show the university received full credit for Nondiscrimination Policy, Sexual Harassment Policy, Fan Code of Conduct and Pro-LGBTQ Trainings for Staff.

Penn State scored lower in Trans Inclusion Policy (10/15), Annual Partnership/Collaboration (5/10) and LGBTQ Educational Resources (10/15).

The university received 0 credit for Pro-LGBTQ Trainings for Athletes.

According to the index, the Big Ten received an overall score of 56.4, and Penn State ranked third out of 14 Big Ten schools. University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign and Ohio State University each received a score of 100.

