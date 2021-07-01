State Rep. Scott Conklin announced Thursday Penn State would receive a $69,767 grant to aid the university's spotted lanternfly mitigation efforts.

The lanternfly has had a severe impact on the hardwood ornamentals industry in Centre County, according to a release.

Conklin said he will utilize provisions under the Pennsylvania Farm Bill, funded by the Pennsylvania Specialty Crop Block Grant. The grant is intended for use in the protection of high-value and priority crops such as Pennsylvania hardwoods, the release said.

