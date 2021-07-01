Next to Old Main

A look through campus from the side of the Old Main lawn on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 in University Park, Pa.

 Jordan Dawson

State Rep. Scott Conklin announced Thursday Penn State would receive a $69,767 grant to aid the university's spotted lanternfly mitigation efforts.

The lanternfly has had a severe impact on the hardwood ornamentals industry in Centre County, according to a release.

Conklin said he will utilize provisions under the Pennsylvania Farm Bill, funded by the Pennsylvania Specialty Crop Block Grant. The grant is intended for use in the protection of high-value and priority crops such as Pennsylvania hardwoods, the release said.

