The League of American Bicyclists named Penn State a gold-level Bicycle Friendly University in recognition of the universities promotion of "safe and accessible bicycling" on campus, according to Penn State News.

The Bicycle Friendly University program includes 212 colleges and universities according to Penn State News. The program also awards certifications to communities and businesses as well.

The Centre region was named silver-level bicycle-friendly in December of 2020.

According to Penn State Transportation Services' Sustainable Transportation Program Coordinator Cecily Zhu, the university originally received a bronze designation in 2012.

This summer, Penn State is opening a bike workshop space in the West Parking Deck. The university also has covered bike parking, an interactive bike map, bike light giveaways and bike safety workshops, according to Penn State News.

