The United States Department of Energy announced Monday it has awarded Penn State with $399,435 in federal funding.

The funds will be allocated toward a research and development project called “Electric Field-Assisted Thermo-catalytic Decomposition with Regeneration: Comparisons with ReaxFF Atomistic Simulations."

According to the Department of Energy, the goal of the project is “to provide mechanistic insights for carbon surface reactions relevant to both thermo-catalytic decomposition and regeneration reactions.”

Penn State was one of 11 universities to receive funding from the department with a total of $17.3 million awarded to the schools.

