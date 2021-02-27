Great Value Colleges released its rankings for the top 50 Great Value Public Administration Master’s Online for 2021.

Penn State ranked 41st for its online master's in public administration program with a rating of 7.5 points. According to its website, Great Values Colleges takes into account tuition, student to faculty ratio and return to investment.

Penn State’s master’s in public administration online is designed for professionals in the public sector. The university offers electives in policy analysis and evaluation, nonprofit management, public budgeting and financial management, homeland security, and state/local government and administration.

Great Value Colleges evaluates various aspects of universities to help people make decisions based on economics when deciding on a university to attend, according to a press release.

