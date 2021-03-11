Penn State was recently named the number 20 best ranked school in Pennsylvania for post-grad salary by GradReports.

According to a press release, GradReports is a website that ranks colleges across the country for incoming students.

Penn State ranks just below Elizabethtown College and above the University of Scranton with a "salary score" of 66.49. Penn State's score is "above the national average," according to a press release.

Salary Score is a metric created by the site that uses median early-career salary data from college graduates across the country and compares it to alumni salaries of students in the same programs across all schools. The Salary Score accounts for over 2,200 colleges and 334 majors.

Penn State was also ranked the number two school for online marketing bachelor's degrees in Pennsylvania, and the number two school for environmental engineering bachelor's degrees in Pennsylvania.