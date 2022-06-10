Penn State University has been ranked as a top 100 global institution by the 2023 QS World University Rankings, according to a release.

Out of almost 1,500 institutions ranked by QS Rankings, Penn State came in at 93rd in the world, and ninth across all public U.S. universities, according to the release. In last year's QS World Rankings, Penn State was 96th in the world and 44th across U.S. universities.

Quacquarelli Symonds, QS, World University Rankings began in 2004 and is known as “the world’s most popular source of comparative data about university performance,” according to their website.

The ranking system “measures academic and employer reputation; faculty-student ratio; international faculty and students; and research citations per faculty,” according to the release.

More information regarding Penn State’s global rankings can be found by contacting Director of Development William Shuey.

