Penn State ranked 41 out of 51 academic subjects and five broad subject areas in the 2021 World University Rankings by Subject released by QS.

According to its website, QS is a provider of analytics and higher education insight.

Penn State ranked in the top 25 in 10 subjects areas as well as the top 50 in 17 subject areas, according to Penn State News. Additionally, the university ranked worldwide in the top 25 with three subject areas as well as the top 50 in 14 subject areas.

Here are the subject areas in which Penn State ranks in the top 25 worldwide.

Mineral and mining engineering (10)

Earth and marine sciences (12)

Geology (12)

Sports-related subjects (17)

Archaeology (19)

Hospitality and leisure management (20)

Materials science (23)

Agriculture and forestry (24)

Petroleum engineering (25)

Additionally, the university ranked in the top 75 worldwide in natural sciences, social sciences and management, and engineering and technology.

According to Penn State News, the subject rankings are based on academic and employer reputation surveys as well as research output sourced by Elsevier, an analytics company based in the Netherlands.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE