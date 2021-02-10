In January, the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education notified Penn State of its gold rating in terms of Sustainability Tracking, Assessment, and Rating system.

Penn State received a score of 74.49 — an increase from the 2017 score of 67.88. This year's ranking placed Penn State first among all Big Ten schools with University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign placing second, according to Penn State News.

According to Penn State News, Penn State received a perfect score in sustainability research. Additionally, the university earned 29.30 of 40 points in academics and also received high marks in terms of public and class engagement.

AASHE is the leading association for "the advancement of sustainability in higher education," according to Penn State News.

To view the full STARS report, click here.