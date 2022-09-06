LIonShrine

The Nittany Lion Shrine on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 in University Park, Pa.

 Nick Stonesifer

Penn State was ranked the 15th "top public university in America" for 2023, according to Niche.

Niche is a website that provides data, reviews and insight into K-12 schools and universities across the country, according to its website.

With an overall A+ rating, Penn State received an A in academics, diversity, value and campus. It also received and A+ in athletics and party scene. 

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags