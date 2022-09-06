Penn State was ranked the 15th "top public university in America" for 2023, according to Niche.
Niche is a website that provides data, reviews and insight into K-12 schools and universities across the country, according to its website.
With an overall A+ rating, Penn State received an A in academics, diversity, value and campus. It also received and A+ in athletics and party scene.
