Penn State ranked in the top 8% of 1,300 universities worldwide, according to the 2022 QS World University Rankings.

The university placed No. 96 in the world and No. 9 as a public U.S. university,

According to its website, QS is a provider of analytics and higher education insight.

In QS's 2021 rankings, Penn State was ranked at No. 101 against 1,185 other institutions, according to a release.

