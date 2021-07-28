According to a recent Forbes survey, Penn State ranked 38th among the top 250 large U.S. employers — public, private and nonprofit — as one of the best employers for new college graduates in 2021.

Forbes and market research company Statista surveyed more than 20,000 recent graduates, and the participants evaluated their "employers’ opportunities for advancement, company image and compensation competitiveness," according to a release.

Penn State was the third university listed, with the University of Alabama, Birmingham and the University of Notre Dame above it.

According to the release, about 18.4% of Penn State’s full-time employees are younger than 35 and are offered a professional development curriculum and a tuition assistance benefit for working at the university.

Penn State President Eric Barron said this survey is also a reflection of the university’s status as a driver of economic development in Pennsylvania.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE