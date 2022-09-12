Penn State ranked as the 31st "top public" university in the U.S. News' Annual "Best Colleges" ranking for 2022-23, according to a Penn State press release.

Penn State was also recognized for individual undergraduate program rankings. Some of these include seven top-ten ratings among engineering, business and others, the release said.

In "Best Business Programs" Penn State ranked 23 out of 516, 37 out of 573 in "Best Computer Science Programs," the release said.

It also earned 22 out of 212 in "Best Engineering Programs" and 39 out of 681 in "Best Nursing Programs."

Penn State also reported 10% international students in the 2021-22 academic year, according to the release.

"While we value rankings and other surveys, it also is true that a single rating or number cannot tell the full story of Penn State and its broad impact, created by an innovative 20-campus educational model recognized for preparing graduates who are sought after by employers, and the breadth and depth of a top-25 research university," Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi said in the release.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE