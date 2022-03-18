Penn State students in Tara Wyckoff’s Public Relations Campaigns senior capstone course — COMM 473 — have been working toward entering the national Bateman Case Study Competition led by the Public Relations Student Society of America at the end of March.

The Bateman Competition is for collegiate-level public relations students and designed to provide “an opportunity to apply your classroom education and internship experiences to create and implement a full public relations campaign,” according to its website.

For this year’s competition, PRSSA selected the Lymphoma Research Foundation as its universal client for all competing groups to build their campaigns around. LRF’s mission “is to eradicate lymphoma and serve those impacted by this blood cancer,” according to its website.

To register for the class, students had to complete an application, and Wyckoff, assistant teaching professor of advertising and public relations in the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications, explained the selection process was meant to identify students with previous notable experiences.

“Since the course starts, you hit the ground running,” Wyckoff said. “I knew that I needed students who came to me with some experience already in PR, so I was really looking — not just for the coursework but some experience either in student organizations as leaders or possibly in internships.”

Following the application process, Wyckoff said 15 Penn State public relations students were selected to take her class, and she then put them in groups for the Bateman Competition.

“After the students were selected, I asked them to self-identify what they thought their greatest PR strength was,” Wyckoff said. “I really wanted to ensure that we had some cross-functional teams.”

One of the class’s teams is made up of students Tyler Dornan, Ethan Harris, Riley Snowden, Eric Yang and Kalli Curtiss, and they created a campaign for LRF designed to spread awareness throughout Penn State’s University Park campus.

“Our goal is to reach 5% of the Penn State population by spreading LRF awareness,” Snowden (senior-public relations) said. “We’ve been doing that through certain PR stunts and events we’ve had — like tabling events in the [HUB-Robeson Center].”

The first tabling event the team hosted was on Valentine’s Day, themed “No Love for Lymphoma,” where the members handed out goodie bags and QR codes for Instagram and TikTok pages.

Besides tabling, the team founded its campaign based on the “Erase Lymphoma” campaign launched by LRF in 2014, which was designed to increase awareness and offer support directly to adolescent and young adult lymphoma patients and survivors.

The team created its own hashtag — #dontletiteraseyou — to help the campaign resonate with Penn State students as they pursued PR stunts like “erasing” landmarks around campus, Dornan (junior-public relations) said.

“We were covering up the Lion Shrine with a sheet, and then we covered up the paws at the Palmer Art Museum and also the globe at Old Main,” Dornan said. “People would come up to us and say, ‘What are you doing?’ And we’d explain that we don’t want lymphoma to erase you — it’s erasing these landmarks, and that was kind of our main theme.”

The team said it already surpassed its goal to reach 5% of the University Park campus population, which equates to a little over 2,000 people, reaching over 3,000 people via Instagram interactions, Snowden said.

“That’s the goal of all of the events, so we can get as many eyes on our campaign — 99% of the time, someone was looking,” Dornan said.

For overall impressions, the team has reached over 6,000 people as of March 3, Snowden said.

“We actually had cars stop when we were at the Lion Shrine covering it, and they were like, ‘What are you doing?’ They pulled their phones out, and they were taking pictures of it,” Harris (senior-public relations) said. “A couple came up to us, and they were like, ‘We thought you were Ohio State students.’ They thought we were from another school covering up the shrine.”

The students didn’t only capture the attention of their audience, but they captured the attention of their professor as well.

“This team wasted no time getting started,” Wyckoff said. “They had a solid, creative idea, which was to really focus on the word ‘erase’ and tap into some of the visual cues and how powerful they can be linked to communication.”

Wyckoff said she considered the “erasure” of landmarks around campus to be “beyond a publicity stunt” and “a really curious and creative way to capture people’s attention.”

The team said its two-pronged approach is to not only educate the university population on lymphoma but gain publicity and recognition for Penn State through the Bateman Competition as well.

“I think I speak for all of us in that we really want to educate people on lymphoma,” Harris said. “There are 90,000 people diagnosed with lymphoma every year.”

According to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, about 90,390 people in the U.S. were expected to be diagnosed with lymphoma in 2021. There are about 825,651 people in the U.S. living with, or in remission from, lymphoma, according to the society.

Lymphoma can specifically affect Penn State students and other college students since the adolescent and young adult age group spans from age 15 to 39, and one in five cancer diagnoses among AYAs is a lymphoma diagnosis.

“It’s really important to talk about AYAs specifically because they’re such an understudied group,” Snowden said. “People think, ‘It’s not going to happen to me,’ which is why we’re such an understudied community.”

The exigence of the team’s campaign timing in the weeks post-THON is another reason why Wyckoff said she believes in its overall importance.

“I think that Penn State can stand to benefit in extending this conversation about the many ways that our students mobilize to help in really important causes that can link between student interest, passion, fundraising and science,” Wyckoff said.

The second importance of the campaign will lie within the Bateman Competition itself, Wyckoff said.

“This is a national competition, and the winners in the PR world are known and recognized,” Wyckoff said. “I think that any time our students can shine and get national recognition for their hard work and compete with our peer groups as well as communications schools across the country, that’s a great thing.”

Dornan, Harris, Snowden, Yang and Curtiss will submit their campaign, along with the other groups within Wyckoff’s class, to the Bateman Competition at the end of March.

“Even if we place in the top three or get an honorable mention, it brings accreditation to the university to have a Bateman Competition winner,” Harris said. “One side of us is really passionate about spreading lymphoma awareness, but we’re also competing for Penn State to win the school national recognition.”

RELATED