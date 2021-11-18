Penn State psychology professor Theresa Vescio seeks to ‘challenge the binary’ through research, coursework

When Theresa Vescio’s daughter was in fourth grade, she came home angry at a neighborhood boy who praised her for running fast for a girl — to which she replied, “I’m just faster than him, I'm just fast.”

Today, Vescio said her daughter wouldn’t notice a comment like this, which she said shows that her daughter has started to expect these types of comments.

Vescio is a professor of psychology and women’s gender and sexuality studies at Penn State, and her research focuses on the effects of stereotypes on marginalized communities and the cultural ideology of masculinity.

Her interest in research began in the study of subtle sexism, which emerged from her experience on her graduate school’s coed softball team.

“I’d step up to bat, and you’d have to wait for the whole outfield to come in and stand behind third base, and then when you’d hit over their head — which you could’ve done in the third grade — they act like it’s so shocking,” Vescio said.

Although praised, she said she was never able to play positions on the team that reflected her skill — a form of “sugar-coated” sexism.

Through her research, she investigates both men’s and women’s endorsement of masculinity. She said masculinity is the idea of the “good man,” where men should be “strong, powerful, tough and nothing like women.”

“We look at how men might internalize those norms — even though most men can’t possibly live up to these ridiculously high standards,” Vescio said.

According to Vescio, masculinity is a cultural value strived for by both men and women. Since masculinity is universally valued, men can negatively react when it’s threatened, she said.

Vescio measures the reaction of men by threatening their masculinity in her research — threats she said lead to men’s self-reported likelihood of sexually harassing and objectifying women, among other reactions.

In a current paper under review, Vescio said her findings point toward different trends, such as acceptance of political leaders accused of sexual violence and disbelief of women accusors based on the endorsement of masculinity.

Outside of her research, Vescio teaches a first-year seminar on social inequalities and change, a senior psychology seminar and an honors research methods class for psychology majors and minors.

“Dr. Vescio has been absolutely instrumental in my development as a researcher,” Nathaniel Schermerhorn said. “She has pushed me to develop research questions that integrate various theoretical frameworks and that have real-world applications.”

Schermerhorn (graduate-psychology) said he is currently researching hegemonic masculinity, or a “culturally exalted form of masculinity that influences people’s behaviors and attitudes,” he said, in relation to political engagement with Vescio.

He said Vescio’s approach to her research “ensures ethical, transparent and rigorous research standards.”

Karleigh Veglia said Vescio is a “phenomenal” researcher because she makes sure students have an “equal contribution to the laboratory.”

As a professor, Vescio “encourages” her students and “makes sure they can think critically through any situation in the psychology field,” Veglia (senior-psychology) said.

“Many classes that I had prior to taking her class emphasize memorization and do not make connections to the real world,” Veglia said. “I learned how to conduct research from Dr. Vescio, and I am a better researcher because of it.”

Veglia said she’s currently working on two studies with Vescio, which will be presented at the Society for Social and Personality Psychology conference in San Francisco this February.

Some of Vescio’s most recent work focuses on masculinity in regards to former President Donald Trump’s election, the response to the coronavirus pandemic and racialized discrimination.

When looking at her research, Vescio said keeping the gender binary in mind is crucial.

“This is all about who is the default person and who is othered,” Vescio said.

To combat this, Vescio said to pay attention to ideas of certain groups and the compassion toward them, as well as the “surprised effect… that lets you know you have lower expectations for one group over another.”

“Younger generations, your cohorts are going to make huge strides here,” Vescio said. “Questioning the gender binary, being more pro-LGBTQ+ across the board — those [are] things that challenge the binary.”

