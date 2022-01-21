On Friday, Penn State provided an explanation as to why Old Main's bell tower has reportedly been chiming a few minutes every 15 minutes.
According to Penn State's Office of Physical Plant Marketing and Communications spokesperson Tyler Amy, the old age of the bell tower's control system has caused some issues regarding "syncing the chimes and clock faces."
Amy said OPP is "exploring options" to solve the timing issue.
