Penn State announced its coronavirus operation plans for the fall on Aug. 3 during a virtual town hall meeting. Among the plans announced, university officials said Penn State will not offer remote learning options — even for quarantined students.

James Tierney, assistant teaching professor of economics, said via email he is teaching “over 450 students in a single room,” and he will “inevitably need to provide materials for students who will need to quarantine.”

“I will continue to offer remote options for my class, even if the university denies my request to teach this class virtually in the fall,” Tierney said. “It is the only way to ensure a fair and equitable education for all.”

After voicing his opinions against the current policies in place for the fall semester, Tierney announced his resignation from Penn State on Thursday.

In a letter he shared with Twitter, Tierney said he will work through the fall semester and asked for his last day to be Dec. 31. He also said his issues with Penn State’s coronavirus policies are not the sole reason for his decision to leave the university.

“I believe the university’s vision for higher education no longer aligns with my own,” Tierney wrote in the letter.

In April, the university announced approximately 96% of classes will be held in person this semester and has not changed the policy since.

Tierney said it makes him “sad that the university has a blanket policy for all class types.”

“Other universities, such as Ohio State, kept their large lectures remote for this exact reason,” Tierney said. “The more people in the room, the higher risk of transmission, which leads to more work for faculty to manage both live and remote offerings.”

Kirk French, professor of anthropology, said he believes the university’s response is “appalling and sickening.”

"It is abundantly obvious that the Board of Trustees [does] not care at all for the wellbeing of the students, staff, faculty or the State College area community,” French said. “[The trustees] don't care about anyone but themselves and the money the university generates.”

French said he believes the Board of Trustees has “politicized the health and safety of our families and community.”

In an open letter to the community released Thursday, Penn State President Eric Barron responded to the criticism surrounding the university’s coronavirus mitigation plans for the fall semester.

Barron said the approach of masking, testing and encouraging vaccination aligns with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines to uphold the health and safety of the community, but mandating the vaccine comes with its own difficulties.

“Public universities, in particular, have challenges with the mode of response to the pandemic. Regulations across the country clearly reflect state-level political realities,” Barron said. “State funding of our university requires a two-thirds vote of the Pennsylvania legislature, meaning that our funding relies on strong bipartisan support.”

The Board of Trustees issued a statement Friday to support Barron and the university’s current policies after Penn State’s Faculty Senate met and passed a vote of “no confidence” in the school’s plans for the fall.

“We believe it’s important to acknowledge the complexity and unprecedented nature of the pandemic and the fact that there are no easy solutions,” the statement read. “An ongoing dialogue, with mutual appreciation for these challenges, is the most productive way to address any concerns with the planned approach.”

Other Big Ten institutions — like Indiana, Rutgers, Northwestern, Maryland, Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State and Minnesota have mandated the coronavirus vaccine. However, some of the aforementioned institutions will allow individuals to remain unvaccinated if they are tested weekly.

Jadrian Wooten, associate teaching professor of economics, said his opinion is “twofold” on the decision.

“The university should have more remote learning options for students who prefer that method,” Wooten said. “There were a lot of students over the past year who enjoyed that option, and it’s been mostly taken away going forward.”

Wooten said he thinks it is “imperative” faculty offer remote options “where available.”

“Classrooms on campus are equipped with Zoom, and it takes only a couple of minutes to start a recording of that day’s lecture for students who can’t come to class,” Wooten said. “We’ve learned so much over the past year about how to teach remotely that it seems all wasted to return as if nothing happened the past year.”

Paul Kellermann, professor of English, said he is “disappointed” in the decision to not provide remote options because the university is “only offering limited opportunities for work adjustments.”

“I have colleagues with children too young to be vaccinated — who are worried about carrying the virus home,” Kellermann said. “I also have colleagues in high-risk groups due to age or preexisting conditions.”

Kellermann said he is worried about immunocompromised students and wonders “what they are supposed to do.” The State College area has had good “luck” throughout the summer with the spread, Kellermann said, but he said he believes that can change once everyone is back.

“With the delta variant spreading out of control in many parts of the country, who knows what next week will bring?” Kellermann said. “We’ve been lucky in central Pennsylvania, but who knows how long our luck will hold?”

He said he believes the university “should mandate vaccines and allow everyone time to get vaccinated and acquire immunity” by beginning the semester remotely and then transitioning in person.

Faculty from the Coalition for a Just University at Penn State, who agree the vaccine should be mandated, gathered outside of Old Main Friday for a “Rally to Vaccinate Penn State.”

“If students choose to go unvaccinated, they [should] have the freedom to take online classes,” Kellermann said. “If [any] faculty choose to go unvaccinated, they [should be able to] apply to teach online.”

Kellermann said he is “still not sure” how he will conduct his classroom and is waiting for “specific guidance” from Penn State.

“If I had my druthers, I'd make COVID-19 vaccinations a prerequisite for taking my classes,” Kellermann said. “But since I don’t have my druthers, I may just need to wear a hazmat suit to teach, and I hear they're quite stylish.”

Kellermann said he compared Penn State’s response from the town hall meeting to the response during the fall 2020 semester.

“I was surprised to hear Provost [Nick] Jones say at the town hall that infected students won't have the option of joining classes from remote locations,” Kellermann said. “Students in isolation and quarantine could still participate in classes last year.”

Kellermann said he is hoping his friends in Penn State Information Technology can suggest some solutions, but if there is an outbreak like last year, “it’s going to be a total clusterf---.”

“Every semester, a few students get sick, and I work with them individually,” Kellermann said. “If the delta ravages the campus, I won’t be able to work individually with scores of students.”

Faculty, staff and other employees who are unvaccinated or did not submit their vaccination status will also be required to follow the university’s coronavirus testing policies, which will be announced "soon."

Contact tracing for positive cases will also continue during the fall, and all individuals related to a positive case will be contacted by the university — regardless of vaccination status. Students who are not vaccinated or did not share their status with the university and are contact traced will be required to quarantine, according to the university’s protocol.

“No one has told me what will happen if I’m infected and isolated,” Kellermann said. “Last year, we had a plan, but not this year. I’m fully vaccinated, but breakthrough infections remain a possibility.”

