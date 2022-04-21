With finals quickly approaching at Penn State, political science professor Michael Nelson is preparing to sit down at his kitchen table to grade — where he doesn’t move “unless it’s to get more coffee.”

According to Nelson, who teaches PLSC 1: American Politics: Principles, Processes and Powers; PLSC 309: Quantitative Political Analysis; and PLSC 477: Sex, Race & Justice: The U.S. Supreme Court and Equality, finals time is “stressful” for professors in different ways compared to students.

“For students, the front part of finals week is the worst because you’re trying to finish a bunch of papers, and you’re trying to study for exams,” Nelson said. “For us, it’s the end of the week — because you get all of those papers, and you get all of those exams.”

Based on Penn State policy, professors have “two business days” from the end of the final exam or final course assessment until grades must be submitted.

According to Nelson, this time frame is strict because many students need their grades finalized to graduate.

“If people need your class to graduate, you [have] to get your grades in,” Nelson said.

Nelson said he gives his students information on what concepts they should study for his final exams, and “fairness” is important to him.

“We do a lot of practice problems,” Nelson said. “In [PLSC 477], I usually give them the questions in advance. I give them six questions, and then I bring in dice on the day of the exam, and we roll the dice for two questions, and those are the two questions they have to answer.”

According to Nelson, this system allows him to “pick the six things that are most important for the class.”

“Having a good sense of what you should be studying is very important,” Nelson said. “Being as clear as possible about what the expectations are for the exam is really helpful.”

Penn State art history professor Heather McCune Bruhn teaches ARTH 107N: Rocks, Minerals and the History of Art, ARTH 111: Ancient to Medieval Art and ARTH 112: Renaissance to Modern Art.

For ARTH 111 and ARTH 112, she said she gives a final project where students are tasked with creating an art exhibition using the different pieces they studied throughout the semester.

“They come up with an introductory statement that would be like the didactic panel that you would read outside the show and then labels for each of the works that they choose,” McCune Bruhn said. “There has to be one per lesson leading up to either the midterm or the final, and then a conclusion.”

According to McCune Bruhn, “most students take advantage” of the larger time frame given with the project, and the open nature allows students to “play to their strengths” and “choose their favorite things.”

For McCune Bruhn, the creativity aspect also makes the projects more “fun” for her to grade.

During her grading, McCune Bruhn said she watches the five-and-a-half-hour 1995 “Pride and Prejudice” mini-series — which she said provides entertainment without being overly distracting.

McCune Bruhn said professors’ stress from finals week comes from the large amounts of grading once everything is turned in.

Penn State science professor Linlin Jensen, who is currently teaching CHEM 112B: Chemical Principles II, CHEM 130: Introduction to General, Organic and Biochemistry, and SC 220: Principles and Strategies for Effective STEM Learning I, said she offers many opportunities in her classes so students perform their best.

“We give our students three practice exams,” Jensen said. “We also have [teaching assistants] holding review sessions. I actually hold a review session over Zoom, and that is recorded as well.”

Jensen stressed the importance of reviewing work to “understand the concepts” — rather than “just doing it to do it.”

According to Jensen, she’s noticed students “forget to take care of themselves” during finals season.

She said students should “find a way that works for them to destress.”

“It’s important that [students] manage their time well so they don’t end up cramming everything the week before the final when they have like three or four finals happening in two days.”

