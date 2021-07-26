On June 7, three researchers from Penn State’s Department of Nutritional Sciences completed a report on malnutrition in Africa, which was commissioned by the United Nations Children’s Fund.

The focus of their research was on complementary feeding habits and how a lack of nutrition has affected children under the age of 2 in countries in West and Central Africa, such as Burkina Faso, Ghana, Nigeria and Senegal among others.

Nan Dou, a doctoral candidate in nutritional sciences and researcher for the UNICEF report, defined complementary feeding practices as “[providing] solid, semisolid and non-solid food to children younger than 23-25 months old.”

Complementary feeding is essential in the early lives of children, according to Muzi Na, an assistant professor of nutritional sciences and leader of the research team.

“This is the critical age where brain development and [height] grows so dramatically,” Na said. “This is the window of opportunity from conception to birth to 2 years of age we call ‘1,000 days.’”

Na said it’s “really hard to make up the growth deficit” for children who are left underfed during these 1,000 days.

Stephen Kodish, an assistant professor of biobehavioral health and nutritional sciences, said he and Na initially secured funding from UNICEF by applying for a grant.

“Typically for research projects, we apply for grant funding directly to organizations or government bodies that put out tenders [or] advertising for a report that they need,” Kodish said. “In this case, Dr. Na and I saw the grant advertisement and… [we] put together an application and applied to this competitive grant, and UNICEF awarded us the funding to carry it out.”

In addition to professors Na and Kodish, associate professor of nutritional sciences Laura Murray-Kolb was involved with the project.

Kodish said having three different professors for various aspects of the report improved its quality.

“We [saw] the limitation in only having one single approach and [thought] that a combined mixed methods approach — particularly for challenging public health questions — tends to yield the richest data,” Kodish said.

Na said she was mainly in charge of collecting and analyzing the data for the project, while the other researchers focused on jobs more attuned to their skills, describing it as a “three-pillar project.”

“I was the ‘data person’ because I did analysis before,” Na said. “And then Dr. Kodish, he's the ‘qualitative person.’ He has tremendous experience in international nutrition and doing qualitative research — interviewing people, understanding the ‘how and why’ part… Dr. Murray-Kolb led the literature review team.”

As a graduate student, Dou was given jobs in both data collection and literature review, she said.

“For the literature review part, my job related to the report was to review all complementary feeding articles from the past 10 years,” Dou said. “So we created our own search terms in different literature databases. Then we searched over the literature, did the summaries [and] incorporated all of these materials into the report.”

Kodish said the project had multiple components. The first involved looking at current nutritional trends in West and Central Africa by using data.

The second required them to review all the available literature on complementary feeding to find additional factors and statistics to supplement and explain the trends they found.

Dou said the trends regarding complementary feeding in Africa have stagnated over the last decade, and the report found that 35% of children in the region suffer from growth stunting as a result of malnutrition.

Na said the trend at the moment is not at the level it should be, despite current progress.

“We see progress, for sure, so prevalence of child malnutrition dropped over the past 20-30 years, but [it’s] still there and still pretty high,” Na said. “It’s leveled off, which is alarmingly dangerous. You want to see the malnutrition going down, down, down.”

The final component involved interviewing “a number of in-country stakeholders from eight different countries, as well as high level regional stakeholders like donors from the [European Union] or [United Nations],” Kodish said.

The interview portion of the study helped to contextualize their data and provide explanations for the poor feeding practices, Dou said.

Dou said she gained insight into how she wants to go about her future research during her graduate studies.

“I was quite impressed by working with other professors in different fields,” Dou said. “So, after working on this project, I know the qualitative research strategy to dig into policies and their performances in different fields of nutrition.”

Na stressed the importance of matching data with real-world examples to incorporate a more human element. In other words, “research should go back to reality,” she said.

Kodish said he believes studies like this help bring awareness to pertinent issues around the world.

“Here at Penn State, we sometimes don’t think every day about what’s happening outside of our community or outside of our state or even outside of our country,” Kodish said. “Being aware of our role in this global community and how our actions and our behaviors might have influences outside of our borders… [is] something that we hope students at Penn State also do as they matriculate and graduate with a more global perspective.”

