Penn State professors’ finals ‘getting better’ due to in-person exams

Last year, Penn State students dealt with a variety of changes amid the coronavirus pandemic, such as adapting to virtual final exams. However, students were not the only ones affected by the alternative testing method.

Some professors like Chris Skurka said they’re witnessing differences between this finals season compared to exams taken during the height of the pandemic.

“That was a unique feature… having to transfer everything during virtual teaching to Canvas to conduct my exams online and recognize that I cannot police students when doing these exams on their own,” Skurka, assistant professor of media studies at Penn State, said.

Skurka said he offered an open-note option for his finals, highlighting a need for flexibility.

“These are very challenging times that we are living through, and I think giving students more grace and more wiggle room to be successful in the classroom — virtually or in person — is what everyone needs,” Skurka said.

Assistant professor of special education at Penn State Aaron Campbell said she’s ready to start returning to certain aspects of what education looked like before the pandemic.

“I think the standard that we set for our students will have to come back up,” Campbell said. “I feel like we gave a lot of students a pass with how difficult it was… For me, I expect the work to still be high quality.”

Campbell, who teaches students to become special education teachers, also said it’s “imperative” for her students to understand the impact of the coronavirus in schools.

For professor Katie Harris, the biggest change in testing was in emotional, rather than academic, stability.

“I feel like I had so many more students reaching out to me and saying, ‘Wow, I'm really just exhausted,’ ‘I’m overworked,’ ‘I’m experiencing burnout,’” Harris said of pandemic learning. “I’ve just had to provide a lot of reassurance that it’s going to be OK, we’re going to make it through.”

Harris was not the only professor who noticed burnout in students, though.

“I feel [burnout is] especially heightened this time around because we’re excited to be back in person, but I don’t think we’re used to the emotional exhaustion that goes along with being back among other people, socializing and interacting, and being out and about,” Skurka said.

Harris said there is “not as much” burnout, and “everyone is recovering” these days.

As an assistant teaching professor of special education for Penn State World Campus, Harris taught online pre- and post-pandemic.

“I feel really grateful that I was already kind of apprised of all the technology, and as an online professor, I sometimes feel like we have to go over and above to reach out and actually get to know our students,” Harris said. “It was definitely a learning curve for me… but I feel grateful that I was already doing that when COVID hit.”

Professors also said they’ve seen differences between paper and online tests.

“There’s a difference because I gave paper tests… and [students] didn’t do as well because they didn’t have access of Google and notes and things of that nature,” Campbell said.

Skurka said he found when students completed open-note exams on their own, they “tended to do a little bit better” than when they took in-person exams without notes, but it’s “hard to say” exactly what is driving those differences.

“Anecdotally, there’s probably less turning in assignments late now,” Harris said. “They’re all kind of getting back to the regimen of studying and turning things in a timely manner.”

Campbell said returning to a relative normal moving forward will “have to do a lot with that professor and their comfort level” and “what things look like for their families.”

Skurka said he’s trying to balance students “getting something out of the course but also recognizing students are human beings, and we are all trying to get by in these challenging, tumultuous times.”

Final exams and projects are scheduled for the last two weeks of this fall semester, with some in person and some online. Skurka said he’s observed students’ goals for the testing period — despite pandemic setbacks.

“I think everyone’s just got their eyes on what’s right in front of them.”

