After Penn State released its coronavirus mitigation policies for this fall semester, some professors said they were not satisfied with all of the university’s decisions — namely the lack of a vaccine mandate.

On Aug. 3, Penn State held a virtual town hall to announce its encouragement of the vaccine without a formal mandate.

However, Barron said students who remain unvaccinated are subjected to mandatory weekly testing, and Penn State enacted an immediate indoor mask mandate for all students, faculty, staff and visitors on all campuses — regardless of vaccination status.

Lewis Lazarow, who has been an English professor at Penn State for four years, said he thinks the current policies will cause everything to go “sideways” quickly.

“Everybody’s got a plan until you get punched in the face,” he said.

Lazarow, more specifically, said he believes the university should take a stronger stance against possible controversy and require vaccines.

“I think it’s outrageous that the university has not just simply put its foot down and said, ‘If you’re going to come back here, then you need to be vaccinated,’” Lazarow said. “That's not just putting us on our end of things at risk — that’s putting every student in the student body at risk.”

Philosophy professor Eduardo Mendieta said he and other faculty have expressed their concerns with the current requirements.

An Open Letter written by the Coalition for a Just University was “officially” delivered to Penn State’s Board of Trustees and administration during its “Rally to Vaccinate Penn State” on Aug. 13 in front of Old Main, and it has garnered more than 1,260 faculty and 1,750 undergraduate and graduate students, staff, alumni, parents and community member signatures as of Thursday night.

One of the faculty’s priorities is to “continue to put pressure on the administration to demand [the] mandate [of] the vaccine,” Mendieta said.

On Monday and Tuesday, approximately 270 faculty members from 16 of Penn State’s campuses opted to teach their in-person classes via Zoom to protest the university’s lack of a coronavirus vaccine mandate.

The “Zoom-In” protest will be followed by a second rally for faculty and students hosted by the CJU Friday to urge a vaccine mandate.

Lazarow and Mendieta both said they believe the university did not consult with faculty before going forward with its current decision.

“It’s completely a top-down authoritarian affirmation of administration against the will of the students and against the will of the faculty, and that, again, is not acceptable,” Mendieta said.

University spokesperson Lisa Powers said there are “numerous examples” of consultation with faculty members at “frequent and regular points” throughout the academic year, such as including Faculty Senate participation in the university’s weekly coronavirus management team meetings.

Lazarow said he believes those working on the “front line” at Penn State should have been given a greater say in decision making.

“No one really bothered to ask the question, ‘Who are you taking care of at home [prior to this fall]?’” Lazarow said, as his 83-year-old mother-in-law lives with him and his family.

Some students on social media have expressed mandating the vaccine can be a violation of their individual rights.

After releasing a chuckle, Lazarow said he finds this opinion hilarious.

“Each and every one of you knows that prior to your admission… y’all have to submit a list of primary vaccinations that y’all have received,” Lazarow said. “What is adding one more with regards to a vaccine that is actually keeping people from dying?”

Mendieta voiced a similar sentiment and said he supports a vaccine mandate over the issue of individual rights.

“A mandate on the vaccine is giving [priority] to public health,” Mendieta said. “In this case, the rights of individuals do not trump the rights of a collective.”

Jennifer Hamer, senior faculty mentor in the Office of the Vice Provost for Educational Equity and African American studies professor, said she believes there can be road blocks like legal liabilities, which may have caused this vaccine decision.

“Until those vaccinations are approved by the federal government, [Penn State] may not [mandate it],” Hamer said. “That may be one of the reasons that they’re not making that decision yet.

“Some universities have weighed that and made the decision, ‘You know what, we’re going to move forward, and we’re willing to accept that liability’ — Penn State’s not there yet, but Penn State is not the only one that’s not there.”

On Monday, the U.S. Federal Drug Administration approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and the university said its stance has not changed.

However, she said she still believes the mandate should be put in place because part of being a leader is making hard decisions like the one at hand.

“I’ve been in leadership positions, and that’s the principle that I’ve tried to follow in those roles, and it’s not easy to do,” Hamer said.

Mendieta said it can also be a political issue within the school, and Lazarow said he agreed.

“We can never forget that we are a publicly funded university. Much of our operative budget comes from the state,” Lazarow said. “If we were to make a decision that [upset] one of those sides, when it comes time to vote on the budget... there would be repercussions.”

In an open letter sent on Aug. 12, Barron said the university's mitigation efforts cover "vaccines, masking and testing" in a way that incites "as little polarization as possible," as there are widely differing opinions across the nation.

"Regulations across the country clearly reflect state-level political realities," Barron said. "State funding of our university requires a two-thirds vote of the Pennsylvania legislature, meaning that our funding relies on strong bipartisan support."

Hamer said she believes the mission as leaders of a university is to always do what’s in the best interest of students, faculty and staff.

“The strongest leaders are those who are willing and able to make those difficult decisions — even if it harms them in the short or long run.”

