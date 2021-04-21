Yael Warshel had a question that wasn’t being answered about the effectiveness of peace communication intervention as a way to manage conflict, and so she set out to answer it herself. Now, she has a book that will be released in May 2021.

Warshel is an assistant professor within the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications, a research associate at the Rock Ethics Institute and the founding director of Penn State’s Children, Media and Conflict Zones Lab. She’s also an affiliated faculty member within international affairs, comparative and international education, and Middle East Studies and African Studies.

Warshel’s upcoming book is titled “Experiencing the Israeli and Palestinian Conflict: Children, Peace Communication and Socialization.” Her book analyzes this through the lens of the Israeli and Palestinian Sesame Street children’s shows.

In an NPR interview, Daoud Kuttab, executive producer of the Palestinian version of Sesame Street, said a goal for the show was to teach children to respect each other. He said there would be crossover segments between the two versions where the Israeli Muppets met Palestinian Muppets and they find some type of a “common ground” between one another.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is centered around a land dispute, according to Penn State political science professor James Piazza.

“Essentially, it’s a dispute between two different people — the Palestinians, who are Arab and mostly Muslim, although some are Christian, and the Israelis who are mostly Jewish — over the land, over who gets to control the land,” Piazza said.

Piazza said in the 1930s, many Jews left Europe because of the Nazis and World War II. Following the war in 1948, the United Nations decided to split the land of Palestine into two places, one for the Arab people and the other for the Jewish people.

“The Arabs rejected that. Their argument was, ‘These people have immigrated here, you can’t give them the whole land,’ so there was a war in 1948,” Piazza said.

Warshel said there are two ways to think about her book. The first way of looking at it is that it’s a “critical assessment of peace communication intervention into the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that tries to build peace among Israeli and Palestinian children.”

She said the book documents why the peace communication intervention — Israeli and Palestinian Sesame Street — failed as an effective intervention “as part of a larger genre to develop critical empirical efficacy around peace communication.”

“It’s using that case [to] provide lessons learned about whether peace communications should be practiced at all, and if it is, how to improve it,” Warshel said.

Warshel said she used Sesame Street almost as a prompt to get families and children to speak about their daily lives in a conflict zone.

“The other way to think about it is that it’s a book about how one generation to the next is socialized to replicate conflict,” Warshel said.

To define peace communications, Warshel places the subject into two categories: peace communication as a practice and peace communication as a field.

“The practice is, they’re basically interventions that use interpersonal and or mass communication to try to build, make or sustain peace in context of political conflicts,” Warshel said.

Warshel said peace communications as a field “critically and empirically” determines if the interventions themselves have a meaningful impact on “building, making and sustaining peace.”

“And so that distinction, I say, is really important because the practice has gone on for over the last 80 years, but research to see whether it’s all useful [and] not harmful only began around the turn of the century,” Warshel said.

Warshel previously worked in the peace communications practice within policy and would help to carry out efforts. She worked at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization as well as a number of conflict management research institutes where she was involved in peace communications programs.

However, she said she would always ask, “Why are we doing this?” and if there was any evidence that this method of peace communications worked.

“There’s actually evidence in other analogous areas that you can create more harm than good,” Warshel said.

As an undergraduate student, she said she was already interested in the topic, but she went to graduate school to obtain skills necessary to evaluate whether these programs were effective. Warshel said in the ‘90s, there was nobody evaluating the efficacy of these programs. Then in the late ‘90s, when she went to graduate school, she began to conduct secondary research.

“I [had] a question and nobody else was answering it. I knew if I wanted an answer then I needed to go and try to answer my question,” Warshel said.

Warshel kept conducting research in the field by interviewing and observing people. She said she “kept doing that until [her] question was answered,” and by the time that happened, she had so much information she knew it would be a book as opposed to an article.

The fieldwork for her book took three years total, but spanned from 2001 to 2011. It stemmed from the work she had previously done as a conflict management practitioner and researcher in the ‘90s.

“I’ve been studying this topic since the late ‘90s, and my first interaction with Israeli and Palestinian Sesame Street was in 1997,” Warshel said.

After reading the book, she wants practitioners to use the evidence within their practices by either improving their work or not using communication to manage conflict.

“Most of these programs just try to change intergroup attitudes to get people to not hate each other, but all the evidence from those who study conflict, like why political conflicts exist and how to manage them, has nothing to do with that,” Warshel said. “It’s why conflict exists — [it] has to do with access to resources and perceived access to resources.”

Warshel said society ultimately needs to change how people vote on divisive issues.

“Rather than trying to get people to not hate each other or to become friends with their ‘enemy,’ unless you change their political opinions, to vote differently or protest differently, to change policies and how resources are allocated, it’s unlikely that you’re going to actually manage conflict,” Warshel said.

Cyanne Loyle, a Penn State political science professor, said the core of the study of conflict is some kind of grievance, and it’s important to address those grievances.

“The key to lasting conflict resolution, to ending a conflict, is to [address] those grievances, so thinking about the ways you can stop that cycle of violence,” Loyle said.

In relation to Warshel’s book, Loyle said society must think about the way messages of conflict are communicated and how grievances are addressed publicly to ensure “people are not going to take up arms against another again.”

Warshel added that it’s important to analyze who would be running these interventions. Within her book, she looks at three different groups: Palestinians, the Jewish citizens of Israel and the Arab-Palestinian citizens of Israel.

Warshel said the Arab-Palestinian citizens of Israel are nationally and ethnically Palestinian, but their citizenship is Israeli, making them “caught” in the middle of the two other groups she looked at. She said this population was the most open to intervention.

“Separately in studying them, I studied their daily lives — they know both worlds. They’re basically like a hybrid product of the conflict,” Warshel said.

Warshel said another finding within her book is looking at what she calls bicultural or bilingual hybrid products of an intervention, because she said she thinks they’re the most adept at “walking between the different worlds in a conflict.”

However, Warshel added that Arab-Palestinian citizens of Israel would need resources in order to create peace since both Jewish Israelis and the Palestinians are prejudiced against the Arab-Palestinians.

“It’s really worthwhile — since I am focusing on children — when you think about childhood education, thinking about incorporating peace-building education and targeting that hybrid population to become the peace-builders themselves.”