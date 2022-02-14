Richard Alley, Evan Pugh university professor of geosciences at Penn State, delivered a virtual lecture titled “Valuing Uncertainty: Reducing CO2 and Studying Climate May Both Be Much More Beneficial than Generally Reported” as part of Penn State’s Earth and Environmental Systems Institute EarthTalks series.

Alley discussed the value of “uncertainty” — the experimenter's best estimate of how far an experimental quantity might be from the true value — as it relates to greenhouse gas emissions and studying climate.

The Spring 2022 Earth and Environmental Systems Institute EarthTalks series, “Energy and Climate Policy, Part 2: Strategies for Getting to Net Zero,” examined policies and technologies that could help slow the rate of global warming and achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions.

“My thesis is that we are grossly underestimating the dangers of climate change because we’re not doing the full scholarship,” Alley said. “We’re taking shortcuts too often.”

According to Alley, if “we were proper about including our uncertainties as well as our certainties,” the societal value for ambitious policies and research to stabilize climate would be much higher.

He mentioned several reasons why people should want to avoid climate change.

Efficient responses to climate change would create a larger economy with more jobs, improve human health, strengthen national security, create a cleaner environment and improve human ethics, he said.

Then, he focused his talk on the economic impacts from climate change, which he suspects is the most convincing argument for people who are not “moved by ethics” to support policies that deal with climate change.

William Nordhaus, an American economist and 2018 recipient of The Nobel Memorial Prize in Economics Sciences, found if people fail to act on climate change, the average global temperatures will rise by 4.29 degrees Celsius by 2100.

Nordhaus' findings were based on an integrated assessment model, which is designed to help people understand how human development and societal decisions impact each other and the natural world.

“Not the one and a half or two [degrees Celsius] we’re aiming at — it’s more than four [degrees celsius],” Alley said.

In this case, Alley said “climate damages” would grow to 4.3% of the economy, which is a “huge number because the economy has gotten so big.”

“The Nobel [Memorial] Prize in Economics [Sciences recipient] says we can’t afford not to deal with [climate change],” Alley said.

According to Alley, these integrated assessment models include economic growth, but the “cost of future problems are discounted to today’s cost.”

In the model, the “discount rate” — which is used to calculate the value of funds spent on social projects — is “highly uncertain,” he said.

Alley also said the amount of global warming is likely to be larger than often modeled because many of the prior studies “have ignored carbon-cycle feedbacks,” such as the extra carbon dioxide emitted from cold soils.

“The warming, if anything, is going to be larger than what people usually model,” Alley said.

According to Alley, warming impacts sea-level rise, and “sea-level rise uncertainties are huge,” resulting in “huge uncertainties in costs [from damage].”

The “cost [of damage] goes up faster than sea level rise,” Alley said, while showing an image of an octopus that swam into a parking garage during high tides in Miami.

As his talk came to an end, Alley quoted bank economists David Mackie and Jessica Murray, who wrote, “The response to climate change should be motivated not only by central estimates of outcomes but also by the likelihood of extreme events.”

He suggested people in scientific, economic and impact communities “do a better job of looking across the full range of possibilities.”

“We have to look at what’s possible,” Alley said, “not just what’s likely.”

