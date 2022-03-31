Professor John Mauro is no stranger to receiving awards, but it’s a combination of his world-recognized expertise in fundamental and applied glass science and his personality that has made him a favorite at Penn State among students and colleagues.

A Penn State professor in the department of materials science and engineering, in the last few years, Mauro has been named a fellow of the National Academy of Inventors, a recipient of Penn State’s Faculty Scholar Medal and most recently, a member of the National Academy of Engineering.

Mauro grew up in upstate New York, where his parents once took him to visit the Corning Museum of Glass — a visit that turned out to be impactful.

“I fell in love with glass at a very young age,” he said, “and I knew I wanted to do something that combined glass with one of my other passions, which was computer science and programming.”

Mauro pursued double majors in computer science and glass engineering science at Alfred University in New York. But it was a summer internship at Corning, Inc. that launched his career forward.

“I spent 11 years [at Corning] in the modeling and simulation department, and then seven years in the glass research department,” Mauro said. “So most of my work there was devoted to developing a new understanding of the physics of the chemistry of glasses and applying that understanding toward the design of new glass compositions or to develop predictive modeling tools to help with various aspects of glass design.”

This focus included being a co-inventor of new developments of Gorilla Glass — the protective material covering many laptop and cell phone screens.

“I was very fortunate to be a part of a team that invented a whole series of new compositions for Corning Gorilla Glass, as well as follow it all the way through to a product out the door,” Mauro said.

One of the new compositions Mauro worked with was Gorilla Glass 3, which he said started off as a prediction on his computer screen made via modeling.

Mauro emphasized the team efforts necessary to pull together all elements of releasing a new product at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

“It was just a wonderful experience, especially getting to do it together with such great colleagues,” Mauro said. “On the research side, the development side, the commercial side, the business side — it takes a whole team of people to make something like that a reality.”

While innovating at Corning for 18 years, Mauro also returned to Alfred University and obtained a Ph.D. in glass science. Mauro said he always had teaching in the back of his mind, deciding to make the “leap into academia” in 2017.

Venkatraman Gopalan, professor of materials science and engineering, and physics at Penn State, said he was chairing the search committee that found Mauro and ultimately brought him to Penn State.

“When I met him for the very first time, I knew he was bound for great things,” Gopalan said. “Within five minutes, I knew he was a person we should try very hard to get here.”

After working with him for the past few years, Gopalan said it was a great decision, describing Mauro as “one of the leading people in the world, or probably the leader, in the science behind glass.”

For Mauro and his wife and daughter, there were several elements in play that made them decide to settle in State College.

“I loved everything about it — the community, this wonderful sense of community spirit that is here in Happy Valley, the wonderful colleagues I have not only in the materials science and engineering department but in other departments as well,” Mauro said. “My jaw just dropped when I saw the Millenium Science Complex.”

Mauro said he made the final decision to continue his career at Penn State after talking it over with his family at the Penn State Berkey Creamery — citing the “wonderful” ice cream as just one more perk for accepting the position.

“It was a pretty easy decision in the end,” Mauro said. “And it turns out life here in Happy Valley is even better than we anticipated.”

Moreso than ice cream and renovated facilities, Mauro said it was the students at Penn State who have impacted him most. He teaches two classes — Introduction to Glass Science and a graduate level course, Kinetics of Materials Processes.

His own impact on the students has been clear as well. Gopalan reviewed Mauro’s Student Rating of Teaching Effectiveness reviews, the semester feedback form from students, when putting together a recommendation for Mauro.

“Seven is the highest rating you can get, and it’s seven, seven, seven, seven, seven — it’s unbelievable — he’s just perfect,” Gopalan said. “The students just love him.”

Gopalan said students focus on two aspects when reflecting on their classes with Mauro — his “clarity” and kindness.

“He takes difficult subjects and makes them so accessible that they feel like they get it,” Gopalan said. “The other thing they love about him is how nice he is — he’s truly a nice guy, and the students really connect to that and… how much [he] cares, not only for the subject matter but for the people.”

Goplan also said Mauro creates a “welcoming environment” in his classroom, where students are “never shy or hesitant” about asking questions.

For Mauro, these genuine connections with students are inspired by his own successful encounters with educators.

“I'm the product of so many great teachers and mentors — and that goes all the way from elementary school up through graduate school. So many of my teachers and professors have given their all to help to educate me and so many other students,” Mauro said. “And my primary role now, especially here at Penn State, is to try to do the same thing for the next generation.”

Susan Sinnott, head of the materials science and engineering department and professor at Penn State, said Mauro has “brought a lot of energy and enthusiasm to his role,” fulfilling his goal of launching the next generation of students into success.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

“It's wonderful for students because they're learning from someone who's very good at what he does,” Sinnott said. “He’s able to share with the students what it's like to work successfully in a company setting, and he's able to prepare them very well for future careers — he hits everything I would want in a professor if I was a student.”

Sinnott also said Mauro’s kindness is the attribute that stands out most about him.

“He is always someone who advocates on behalf of the students, and he wants what is best for the students,” Sinnot said. “He’s an incredibly nice person, and if you don’t talk to him, he may seem like this formidable person, but he’s really just the most accessible, nicest person you’d ever hope to meet.”

In addition to teaching at Penn State, Mauro has been filing many patents, one of which was a project on designing new types of optical fibers with Gopalan. He also has written two textbooks in a five-year span.

“And not only that, they’re really good textbooks,” Sinnott said. “They’re being adopted by many departments and programs across the country.”

Mauro also serves as the associate head for graduate education for material science and engineering at Penn State and works as an editor for the Journal of The American Ceramic Society.

It’s the long list of accomplishments trailing behind him that granted Mauro a spot in the National Academy of Engineering, although he thought the initial email alerting him was a “mistake” or “joke.”

Upon realizing the legitimacy of the new accolade, Mauro said it was “extra meaningful” for him.

“My dad was a civil engineer and spent his career working for the New York State Department of Transportation,” Mauro said. “And he had always been a role model for me growing up and… he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer and unfortunately passed away last fall. And I kind of wanted to, at least in my mind, dedicate this to him for being my role model and inspiration for this.”

Even among the dozens of distinguished awards and positive feedback, Mauro’s colleagues said his legacy is rooted in his personality traits.

“He’s a very genuine person,” Gopalan said. “He’s intensely curious, and he’s intensely human, and the rest of it just follows from that.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

Pride March and Rally postponed due to inclement weather Due to approaching inclement weather on Friday, the Pride March and Rally will be postponed …