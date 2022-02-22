Melanie McReynolds, assistant professor of biochemistry and molecular biology at Penn State, presented a virtual lecture titled “Mechanisms of NAD+ homeostasis in aging health and disease” on Tuesday.

The lecture served as part of Penn State’s National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists and Chemical Engineers Chemistry Seminar Series.

She began her talk by first expressing gratitude to the NOBCChE chapter and the Minority Graduate Students in STEM for facilitating the Chemistry Seminar Series.

“I wish we would’ve thought of something like this when I was a graduate student here,” she said. “Representation really matters, so just to be able to see young faculty members establishing their labs — [that] would’ve been a great influence for me.”

McReynolds said she's “happy to see” the graduate students she helped recruit are now “carrying fourth this mission.”

She then transitioned into discussing the motivation for her research, which is inspired by Stanislaw Jerzy Lec’s quote — “Youth is a gift of nature, but age is a work of art.”

As long as people are alive, there is one biological process that no one can avoid — “the process of aging,” she said.

“Aging and growing old is supposed to be a beautiful time in our life,” McReynolds said. “It’s the time when we’re supposed to retire, travel the world and truly begin to benefit from the fruit of our labor.”

However, McReynolds said with aging comes “a darker side” from “age-associated ailments.”

“The fear and the reality of neurological disorders coupled to metabolic decline weighs heavily on us, our families and the economy,” she said.

Aging is “one of the strongest risk factors” for the “most prevalent diseases” in the United States, McReynolds said, “including cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular [disease] and neurodegenerative disorders.”

McReynolds also said demographics are “expected to shift” toward aged individuals in the United States, so there is a “critical need” to “uncover new knowledge” that would lead to healthier aging.

“My research program aims to really begin to explore the intersection between metabolic decline and aging,” she said.

More specifically, McReynolds first discussed “how nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide homeostasis is achieved.”

NAD+ is a critical coenzyme found in all living cells, and according to McReynolds, NAD+ “broadly impacts metabolism and energy production.”

“We know [the] decline of NAD+ contributes to mitochondrial dysfunction, which is a classical hallmark of aging," McReynolds said.

Then, McReynolds discussed how “NAD+ is altered with age.”

To conclude the talk, she explored how NAD+ metabolism is altered in aged mice with a life-long caloric restriction.

Aging and caloric restriction have “opposing effects” on NAD+ consumption, she said.

The event ended with a Q&A session, followed by a 30-minute meet-and-greet with the speaker for undergraduate students, graduate students, lab assistants and postdoctoral researchers.

