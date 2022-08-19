Penn State professor of more than 45 years, Lanny Sommese died from Alzheimer's disease earlier this week, according to an obituary.

Sommese was formerly the head of the Penn State Department of Graphic Design, the obituary said.

He was also a part of the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts for nearly 50 years, according to the obituary.

Sommese has more than 100 posters in the Library of Congress National Poster Collection, the obituary said.

While battling Alzheimer's disease, the obituary said he was "kind and jovial."

"As the disease ravaged and obscured the parts that had led to the successes tallied above, another more forgiving and amazing soul came forth," the obituary said.

