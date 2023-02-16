David Eissenstat, professor of woody plant physiology in the Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences, recently retired after 28 years at Penn State.

Eissenstat, who completed his undergraduate degree in agriculture at Cornell University, said a shift occurred for him when he started conducting undergraduate research.

“It really piqued my interest in the science, and I really started to have a lot of fun when I started doing undergraduate research and pursuing questions,” Eissenstat said. “I thought, ‘Wow, this is really interesting.’”

Although Eissenstat said he originally thought he would never go to graduate school, he ended up earning a master’s degree in range science from the University of Idaho and a Ph.D. in plant physiological ecology from Utah State University.

“During graduate school, I realized I could do this for a living,” Eissenstat said. “I thought, ‘This is unbelievable — someone’s going to pay me to explore nature.’”

Eissenstat focused his career on root biology, an area he said is less explored than above-ground plants.

“Below ground, it was much more unclear. Roots are very fine — they’re not visible. When you go to look at them, you disturb them, so there’s considerable challenges to that,” Eissenstat said. “And so being creative and trying to get a glimpse of what’s going on also required a lot of observations.”

His work in root biology led to recognition throughout his career, including being inducted as a fellow by the American Association for the Advancement of Science in 2022. He was also named a fellow of the Ecological Society of America in 2017, according to a release.

Eissenstat pointed to the “interdisciplinary aspect” of Penn State as a main pull that kept him at the school for decades.

“It's very easy to work with people across colleges, and a lot of the work I do is collaborative,” Eissenstat said. “[I was] working with hydrologists or geologists or… people in the [Eberly] College of Science and [the College of] Earth and Mineral Sciences quite a bit, and it's nice not to have restrictions.”

For two years, Eissenstat served as the interim department head of the department of ecosystem science and management, a role in which he said he wanted to “champion people that are making everything work, whether they’re just being good citizens or [excelling] in their scholarship.”

“I wanted to make sure people were recognized, so we started a newsletter in ecology that worked really well as a way to make sure everybody knew what everyone else was doing and create a sense of community,” Eissenstat said.

Jason Kaye, distinguished professor of soil biogeochemistry and chair of the ecology intercollege graduate degree program, described part of Eissenstat’s legacy as a “leader who uplifted his colleagues.”

“In his research, as chair of ecology programming, as the acting head of the department of ecosystem science and management, Dave dedicated much of his career in service to others,” Kaye said in an email. “And in leading those programs, he worked to help the individuals within them. Personally, he was a mentor for me in just about every aspect of my career — leadership, graduate training, research — it was a pleasure to learn from Dave in all of these areas.”

According to Eissenstat, part of the way he championed his students was by helping them be “recognized for their excellence.”

“We get a lot of students that win the highest dissertation award that the university offers… but awards don’t happen unless someone nominates [people], right?” Eissenstat said. “[Awards have] very positive effects on collegiality and [help] how good people feel about themselves, in terms of self-esteem.”

Eissenstat’s collaboration efforts have gone far beyond the realms of State College. He was a visiting professor and senior fellow at the University of Bologna in Italy and with the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

He also collaborated with a former colleague in Penn State’s biology department, and the pair did “eight or 10 years of work in Greenland.”

Eissenstat worked with geoscientists and civil engineers in the Critical Zone Observatory project at Shale Hills in Petersburg, Pennsylvania.

“They really needed to know more about what the plants were doing, and so they connected with me to kind of understand how much trees transpired and how much roots got water from different places and things like that,” Eissenstat said. “It makes it so fun when you’re at a big university like this and you really get to work with other talented people.”

Kaye said most of his direct work with Eissenstat was on that project, which is still an active area for research, and “showed how roots affect the carbon and water cycles of whole forest ecosystems.”

Kaye also pointed to the successes of the interdisciplinary teams and research projects that Eissenstat led or was a part of.

“He established a ‘common garden’ experiment — still an active site for research today — that allowed him to show how the roots of tree species differ dramatically and that the characteristics of their roots in turn affect soils and ecosystem processes,” Kaye said. “Many Penn State scientists, including me, continue to use this common garden experiment.”

Kaye said this local site is “part of a legacy” of Eissenstat’s work in this area, in which he worked with an interdisciplinary team of world-renowned scientists on a similar experiment in Poland.

Throughout his career, Eissenstat said his focus on persistently asking questions served him well.

“Early in my career, I wrote a couple of papers, basically just asking questions about roots, and then those were springboards for a lot of experiments, just to see how these ideas panned out,” he said.

Eissenstat also said an important element of his career was his relationship with his students.

“Seeing students succeed… those were the things that really made me happy, like when I felt a student really grew during their Ph.D., and by the time they were defending, they were confident they’d done very good work,” Eissenstat said. “And that helped them to grow.”

, now a research scientist at the Morton Arboretum, was one of the Ph.D. students who worked with Eissenstat, researching how long roots live in temperate trees and what the biological and environmental factors are that lead some roots to live longer than others.

“Dave, first and foremost, is a very good scientist, so he’s a good critical thinker and able to give you feedback on your ideas to make sure your research is sharp,” McCormack said. “He’s also a good mentor because he’s not just going to tell you the answer… but he really tries to help you through the process so that you can learn how to be a better scientist yourself.”

McCormack also praised Eissenstat’s dedication to his students as a whole, particularly those studying in the U.S. for the first time.

“His dedication was evident because when I was there, we probably had a dozen students from various countries around the world that came to do three months, six months, one-year stays with Dave,” McCormack said. “Advisers from Italy, from Poland, from a number of different places, would send their students to work with Dave, and they would really get that hands-on training. I know Dave enjoyed and valued his time with students.”

Overall, Eissenstat’s legacy is rooted in collaboration and dedication to his students.

“He ended up working a lot — not just with his own work or with his own students, but really spreading that support and ability to do better science [for] a lot of students and other labs at Penn State,” McCormack said. “That’s what really magnifies the value people see in Dave.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE